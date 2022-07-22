FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2022 05:50:49      انڈین آواز

PARLIAMENT: Uproar continues in both Houses over Price rise and GST hike

Published On:

Staff Reporter

The issues of price rise and GST hike on essential commodities continued to disrupt the proceedings of both houses of Parliament today. In the Lok Sabha, when the House met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, the Opposition continued their protest over the issues of price rise and GST hike. Members from Congress, DMK, TRS, and others trooped to the well, raising slogans against the government demanding the rollback of GST imposed on essential commodities. The Chairman tried to take up the listed business amidst the din. However, the Opposition members did not heed the repeated requests from the chair to go back to their seats. As pandemonium continued, the house was adjourned till 2 P.M.

Opposition protests were also witnessed in the Rajya Sabha. When the house met for the day, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejected the adjournments notices given by Opposition members over the issue of price rise and GST hike. This prompted Opposition members from Congress and others to create a ruckus in the house. Mr. Naidu said, one week’s time in the house has been wasted due to continuous disruption despite the fact that the house is ready for discussion over the issue. Amid noisy scenes, the house was adjourned till 12 Noon. When the house reassembled, it took up the Question Hour amid the din.

Members from Congress, Left, AAP and TRS trooped to the well. Members of NCP, Shivsena, RJD and others were on their feet. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal reiterated that the government is ready for discussion once the Finance Minister will recover from the COVID. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, the Opposition is demanding a discussion over the issue of price rise under Rule 267. Responding to it, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said, the Government and Opposition should talk about holding a discussion. Earlier, in the morning, independent member Kapil Sibal had to take the oath again as his earlier oath was not in the proper format.

