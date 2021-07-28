Parliament passes Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill 2021

AMN
Parliament has passed the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill 2021 with Rajya Sabha approving it today amid din. The Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill. The Bill seeks to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.
The amendments include authorizing District Magistrate including Additional District Magistrate to issue adoption orders to ensure speedy disposal of cases and enhance accountability. Defining eligibility parameters for appointment of Child Welfare Committee members and categorizing previously undefined offences as serious offences are some of the other aspects of the Bill.
Replying to the Bill, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that children need support and justice and Child Welfare Committee needs to be strengthened. She said, protection of rights and need of the children is the priority of the Government. She said, the bill seeks to provide justice and support to the children.