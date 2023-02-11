Parliament Museum to Showcase Collections Of Rare Stamps at National Philately Exhibition

AMN / New Delhi

A National Philately Exhibition (Amritpex 2023) is being organised by the Department of Posts, Government of India at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 11 to 15 February, 2023.

Parliament Museum and Archives will showcase its collections of National and International rare stamps at Amritpex 2023 in booth No. P4, Hall No. 5 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 11 to 15 February 2023 (11:00 AM to 5:00 PM).

Amritpex 2023 is large scale exhibition that will highlight India’s history, culture, art, and heritage across the years through stamps and pictorial collections.