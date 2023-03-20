इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 11:26:04      انڈین آواز
Parliament: Impasse continues over Rahul remarks, Adani issue

Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament witnessed ruckus on Monday over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Indian democracy and Adani Group issue. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day following uproar.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled after first adjournment at 2 PM, treasury and opposition bench members again started sloganeering. The ruling party members were demanding Mr. Gandhi’s apology over his remarks while members from Congress, DMK, NCP and others were on their feet demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue.

The Presiding Officers urged the protesting members to maintain order in the House, but in vain. Later, the House was adjourned for the day. In the morning, when the House met for the day, similar scenes were there.  Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked for order in the House but ruckus continued. He tried to run the Question Hour but in vain. Later, the House was adjourned till 2 PM.

In the Rajya Sabha, similar scenes were witnessed. When the House reassembled at 2 PM, treasury and opposition members started sloganeering. Opposition party members including Congress, DMK, TMC and others were on their feet raising slogans over the Adani Group while the treasury bench members were demanding Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his remarks on democracy. Amid pandemonium, Deputy Speaker Harivansh adjourned the House for the day. Earlier in the morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed the adjournment notices moved by opposition members on the Adani Group and other issues. Treasury bench members started protesting over Mr. Gandhi’s remarks. They were countered by members from Congress, DMK, TMC, Left, Aam Aadmi Party and others. They were on their feet. Amid uproar the House was adjourned till 2 PM.  

