Parliament continue to witness din over Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi’ remarks

Staff Reporter

Both the Houses of Parliament today continued to witness disruption for thirteen consecutive days over the Adani group issue and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Indian democracy. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again on Wednesday.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House met after first adjournment, members from Congress, DMK and others trooped into the well, raising slogans over their demand for JPC probe into Adani group issue. The treasury bench members countered them by reiterating their demand for Mr. Gandhi’s apology over his comments. The Presiding Officer urged the protesting members to allow the House to function but they did not pay heed, leading to adjournment of the House for the day.

Earlier in the morning, the House was adjourned till 2 PM after making obituary references to the demise of sitting BJP MP from Pune, Girish Bhalchandra Bapat and former MP Innocent.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House reassembled at 2 PM after first adjournment, Congress and other opposition party members again created an uproar. The treasury bench members also opposed Mr. Gandhi’s remark. Amid din, the House passed the Competition (Amendment) Bill 2023 with a voice vote. As the noisy scene prevailed, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House for the day.