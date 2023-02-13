इंडियन आवाज़     14 Feb 2023 12:26:54      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Parliament adjourned to meet on 13th March after a recess of one month

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned to meet on 13th of next month after a recess of one month.
On the last day of the first part of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha witnessed protests by opposition members over expunging the remarks of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Adani Group issue and other matters. When the House met this morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed adjournment notices moved by Aam Aadmi Party and CPM members.

Mr. Kharge raised the issue of expunging his remarks made on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both Houses. Chairman rejected Mr. Kharge’s allegation that the Chair is working under pressure. He also justified the action against Congress MP Rajni Patel for filming a video of the proceedings in the House.

Later members from Congress, AAP and other opposition members trooped into the well raising slogans over expunging the remarks as well as their demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue. The Chairman warned them of action but they continued with their sloganeering, forcing the adjournment of the House till 11:50 PM.

When the House reassembled, opposition members again trooped into the well raising slogans. Congress Leader Digvijay Singh reiterated the opposition’s demand for JPC probe. Another Congress MP Pramod Tiwari urged the Chair to revoke the suspension of his party MP. Responding to it, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said, the opposition should tender its apology for disrupting the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Motion of Thanks to President’s address. The Chairman expressed displeasure over what he called deliberate disruption of the House. He said, precious time has been lost adding that people are observing the conduct of the members. He repeatedly urged the protesting members to allow the House to take up scheduled business but they did not pay heed. Later Mr. Dhankhar adjourned the House till 13th of next month when the second part of the Budget Session is scheduled to convene.

Lok Sabha today held further discussions on Private Member Resolution on Beautification and Modernization of Railway Stations under the Adarsh Station Scheme. Members from different parties raised various issues concerning Railways in their region. Nihal Chand Chauhan, Raja Bista and Nishikant Dubey of BJP, Prof Saugata Roy of TMC, Malook Nagar of BSP, Uttam Kumar Reddy of Congress, Bhatruhari Mathab of BJD, Hanuman Beniwal of RLP, Ram Mohan Naidu of TDP were among those participating in the discussions.

The discussions remained inconclusive. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till the 13th of next month.

The first phase of the Budget session began on the 31st of last month, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The first phase of the budget session had ten sittings and the second phase will begin on the 13th of March, and will continue till April 6.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart