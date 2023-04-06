Parliament adjourned sine die amid din over Rahul-Adani issues

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned sine die today amid ruckus over controversial issues.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House met this morning, Speaker Om Birla made valedictory remarks highlighting the works done in the Budget session. He said, eight Bills were introduced in the House, out of which six were passed.

The Speaker expressed displeasure over the continuous disruption in the House, saying that the kind of conduct shown is not good for the democratic decorum of the country.

He also objected to displaying placards and planned disruptions in the House. When the Speaker was making his remarks, the members from Congress, DMK and others were in the well of the House raising slogans in support of their demand for the Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue. Members from JD(U), TMC and others were on their feet.

The second leg of the Budget Session which convened on the 13th of last month, witnessed continuous disruptions on the Adani group issue and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Indian democracy. Due to the logjam between the treasury and opposition benches, the Lower House could not take up discussion on the Union Budget and other legislations and the House passed them amid the din.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House met this morning, opposition members including Congress, DMK and others raised their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani group matter. Members from RJD, Left, TMC, NCP and others were on their feet. Treasury bench members also reiterated their demand seeking Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his remarks. Amid uproar, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House first till 2 PM and later sine die.