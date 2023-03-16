Parliament adjourned for the fourth day following uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

FILE

AMN / WEB DESK

Both Houses of Parliament continued to witness disruptions on Thursday over Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks, Adani Group matter and other issues. Amid ruckus in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the proceedings were adjourned for the day.



In the Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, TMC MPs were in the well wearing black scarves over their mouths. Congress, DMK and other opposition parties were demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group matter while treasury bench members were demanding Mr. Gandhi’s apology for his remarks on democracy in London. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked for order in the House but ruckus continued leading to adjournment for the day.



In the Rajya Sabha, similar scenes were witnessed. When the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, TMC MPs were in the well wearing black scarves over their mouths alleging that opposition members are not allowed to speak. Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked the protesting members to go back to their seats and let the House function. Amid pandemonium, the House was adjourned for the day.