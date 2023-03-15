Parliament adjourned for the day as Logjam continued over Adani, Rahul row

Staff Reporter

For the third consecutive day the logjam continued in both the Houses of Parliament today witnessed din over Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks and Adani Group matter.

In Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, Treasury bench members again started sloganeering demanding an apology from Mr. Gandhi. Members from Congress, DMK and some other opposition parties trooped into the well-demanding JPC probe in the Adani Group issue. Amid the noisy scene, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi reiterated the allegation that Mr. Gandhi had insulted Parliament by his remarks. He also alleged that the Congress leader cast aspersions on the Chair. Mr. Joshi demanded that action should be taken against the protesting members for their unruly behaviour.

Amid the ruckus, the Presiding Officer urged the members to allow the House to function but in vain. He adjourned the House for the day. Earlier in the Morning, when the House met, it witnessed sloganeering and counter-sloganeering between treasury and opposition bench members over the issues.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated the demand for an apology from Mr. Gandhi. He also objected to the protesting members who were displaying placards. Mr. Goyal said it is against the rule and the agitating members should be suspended. Speaker Om Birla also objected to the disruption in the House, saying it is a place for debate and discussion and raises issues of public importance. He repeatedly urged the agitating members to allow the House to function but they did not pay heed. This forced the adjournment of the House till 2 PM.

A similar scene was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha. When the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, treasury bench members started sloganeering against Mr. Gandhi demanding his apology. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.

As noisy scenes prevailed, the House was adjourned for the day. Earlier, in the morning, the Chairman disallowed adjournment notices given by the opposition party members on the Adani Group issue and other matters. Treasury and opposition bench members started sloganeering and counter sloganeering leading to adjournment of the House till 2 PM.