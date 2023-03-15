इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2023 05:53:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Parliament adjourned for the day as Logjam continued over Adani, Rahul row

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

For the third consecutive day the logjam continued in both the Houses of Parliament today witnessed din over Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks and Adani Group matter.

In Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, Treasury bench members again started sloganeering demanding an apology from Mr. Gandhi. Members from Congress, DMK and some other opposition parties trooped into the well-demanding JPC probe in the Adani Group issue. Amid the noisy scene, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi reiterated the allegation that Mr. Gandhi had insulted Parliament by his remarks. He also alleged that the Congress leader cast aspersions on the Chair. Mr. Joshi demanded that action should be taken against the protesting members for their unruly behaviour.

Amid the ruckus, the Presiding Officer urged the members to allow the House to function but in vain. He adjourned the House for the day. Earlier in the Morning, when the House met, it witnessed sloganeering and counter-sloganeering between treasury and opposition bench members over the issues.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated the demand for an apology from Mr. Gandhi. He also objected to the protesting members who were displaying placards. Mr. Goyal said it is against the rule and the agitating members should be suspended. Speaker Om Birla also objected to the disruption in the House, saying it is a place for debate and discussion and raises issues of public importance. He repeatedly urged the agitating members to allow the House to function but they did not pay heed. This forced the adjournment of the House till 2 PM.

A similar scene was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha. When the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, treasury bench members started sloganeering against Mr. Gandhi demanding his apology. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak.

As noisy scenes prevailed, the House was adjourned for the day. Earlier, in the morning, the Chairman disallowed adjournment notices given by the opposition party members on the Adani Group issue and other matters. Treasury and opposition bench members started sloganeering and counter sloganeering leading to adjournment of the House till 2 PM.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart