Paramedics to be trained to manage COVID-19 third wave in Karnataka

Medical and paramedical staff will be trained in all districts of karnataka on Covid management, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a training programme, organised by the state health department for doctors in Bengaluru Urban district here on Friday.

“The vaccine is being given to persons aged above 18 years. Experts are of the opinion that the infection can also spread to those under 18 years. They have to consult a pediatrician only. Therefore, child specialist doctors are being trained to handle this in all districts,” Sudhakar said.

Training will also be video recorded. A special division for child care will be opened in every district hospital. Necessary manpower has been provided for the purpose.

Sudhakar said the third wave is persistent in many countries, and we can control the spread by putting a brake on social and religious gatherings. He also cautioned people to be careful till at least 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of various states and CM BS Yediyurappa requested for supply of 5 lakh doses every day. We are targeting 1.5 crore people to be vaccinated in one month. Already, 2.4 crore people have been vaccinated. We are expecting more vaccines this month,” Sudhakar said.

