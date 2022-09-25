Paramedic killed, 61 ambulances, 25 firefighting trucks damaged amid unrest in Iran

Tehran

A paramedic was killed in the northern province of Mazandaran in Iran with a hunting gun while on a relief mission amid the unrest, reports IRNA.

Iranian authorities have said that 61 ambulances and 25 firefighting trucks were damaged during the recent protests and 4 firefighters were injured.

In the protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini due to heart failure after her arrest by the police in Iran, protests have been witnessed, some of which have targeted relief equipment.

Mohammad Fallah, the paramedic, was shot dead with a hunting rifle.

“My son was a paramedic and he was shot while on a relief mission,” his father said, asking if his son deserved to be shot with a hunting rifle.

Meanwhile Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has confirmed medical evidence which rejects the claim that Mahsa Amini had been beaten by the police.

The results of observations, talking with those who were on the scene, receiving reports from relevant bodies and other investigations showed that late Ms. Amini was not beaten, Vahidi told IRIB.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian girl, fainted when in custody in Tehran and died shortly afterward in a nearby hospital.

The death of Mahsa Amini triggered public anger and sympathy among the Iranian people so President Ebrahim Raisi called her family when he said that he had ordered the incident to be investigated carefully so that no right would be violated.