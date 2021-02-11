Netherlands hit by ‘first major snowstorm in decade’
Para Games: Promising Devender, Nimisha clinch gold on opening day

AMN / Dubai

Promising Devender Kumar and Nimisha Suresh clinched a gold medal each as India started their campaign on a strong note winning six medals on the opening day at the 12th Fazza International Championships – Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix here on Thursday .

Devender hurled the discus to a distance of 50.61m in his second attempt to take the gold in Men’s Discus throw F44 event, while Nimisha claimed the yellow metal with a jump of 5.25m in Women’s F46/47 events.

Nimisha finished ahead of France Angelina Lanza (5.05m) and K. Dissanayake Mudiyansela of Sri Lanka (4,89m).

In fact, India took the one-two position in Men’s discus throw F44, with Pardeep taking the silver with a throw of 41.77m. Belarus’ Dmitry Bartashevich (37.08m) claimed the bronze.

“This is my first international medal. I am very excited about it. But I came into the Championships with a target of 54m throw. I will try to attain it in the next Championships,” said Devender.

Nimisha, a product of SAI Centre of Excellence, Gandhinagar, was overwhelmed to claim a gold medal in her first international competition.

“I am very happy to be classified here, and this gold is special to me. I was a little nervous ahead of my competition as this was my first international championship. I have been training for the last two years,” said the Kerala-born Para Athlete, who will compete in Women’s 100m T46/47 event later on Thursday.

Among others, promising Pranav Desai ran in 11.76 seconds to claim the silver in Men’s 100m T64 event, while Vinod Kumar took the bronze in Men’s Discus throw F52 with a throw of 18.52 metres.

Rakshita Raju (5:22.15min) also took the bronze in the Women’s 1500m T11 event.

Later in the evening, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Ajeet Kumar will be in action in Men’s Shot put F46, while Simran will take part in Women’s 100m T13 event.

