Pankaj Singh elected president of Cycling Federation of India

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Pankaj Singh, is  new president of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). Pankaj Singh who is BJP MLA from Noida (UP) was   elected unopposed at  the Annual General Body and& Election meeting held on Sunday in  Nainital (Uttarakhand).

 Maninder Pal Singh was re-elected as the Secretary General for the 2nd term while Sudeesh Kumar of Kerala is the new treasurer  .These elections were  held for the term 2023-2027  and . 26 states and boards affiliated to CFI participated in the AGM.

Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana got two members elected in the Executive Council while One member each elected from Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamilnadu, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh & Andaman & Nicobar.

 Pankaj Singh thanked all the members for electing him unopposed. He also said that “He will ensure that not only cyclists but the sportpersons of India get the best facilities and will focus on grassroot program.”

“I have more work to be done on my part. Cycling is the most popular sport but we have to develop it to the elite level. We have to shift focus on the players at grass root level from where we can get the best talent, we have to nurture them carefully and can win the medals at Inter-national level.” he added

S. Onkar Singh, Secretary General of Asian Cycling Confederation attended the meeting as ACC observer while . DK Singh was present as an IOA Observer.

Justice RK Gauba (Retd.), Returning officer for the elections declared the results. 

