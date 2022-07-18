FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2022 10:17:04      انڈین آواز

Panel on Ministry of Civil Aviation discusses ‘DIGI YATRA’ project

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter

The Consultative Committee meeting of Ministry of Civil Aviation today discussed ‘DIGI YATRA’ project. Members of the committee, took part in the meeting and made certain valuable suggestions about the project.

Giving the background of ‘DIGI YATRA’, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that it is a project conceived to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at Airports, based on Facial Recognition Technology.

The project basically envisages that any traveller may pass through various check points at the airport through a paperless and contactless processing, using facial features to establish the identity which would be linked to the boarding pass.

He said that the privacy issues have been taken care of in the system. It provides for decentralized mobile wallet-based identity management platform which is cost-effective and addresses privacy and data protection issues in the implementation of Digi Yatra.

In first phase, Digi Yatra is proposed to be rolled out at two Airports – Varanasi and Bengaluru – in August this year. It will be rolled out at five Airports – Pune, Vijayawada, Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad – by March next year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Narinder Batra resigns from IOA, FIH and IOC as CBI files corruption cases against him

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi As CBI filed corruption cases against him ,Narinder Batra on Monday formally ...

ODI: India beat England by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1

AMN Cricket, a blistering century by Rishabh Pant with Hardik Pandya's fifty guided team India to a five-wi ...

 PGTI announces strong line-up of events with 11-crore prize money 

H S BEDI New Delhi,17 July : TATA Steel PGTI has announced a strong line-up of 14 events between Augu ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart