Panel on Ministry of Civil Aviation discusses ‘DIGI YATRA’ project

Staff Reporter

The Consultative Committee meeting of Ministry of Civil Aviation today discussed ‘DIGI YATRA’ project. Members of the committee, took part in the meeting and made certain valuable suggestions about the project.

Giving the background of ‘DIGI YATRA’, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that it is a project conceived to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at Airports, based on Facial Recognition Technology.

The project basically envisages that any traveller may pass through various check points at the airport through a paperless and contactless processing, using facial features to establish the identity which would be linked to the boarding pass.

He said that the privacy issues have been taken care of in the system. It provides for decentralized mobile wallet-based identity management platform which is cost-effective and addresses privacy and data protection issues in the implementation of Digi Yatra.

In first phase, Digi Yatra is proposed to be rolled out at two Airports – Varanasi and Bengaluru – in August this year. It will be rolled out at five Airports – Pune, Vijayawada, Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad – by March next year.