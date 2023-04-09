Panel discussion on ‘ Women in Cinema from the UAE’ held at Dubai

WEB DESK

A special panel discussion on the topic Women in Cinema from the UAE was held at Dubai in the aegis of Consulate General of India Dubai.

The panelists included Bollywood actress Kalpana Iyer, Buthenia kazim, Founder & Managing Director at Cinema Akil, Mini sarma, Head of Indian Productions – Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Filmmaker Hasiba Frieha, Bollywood writer Althea kaushal, Leila Masinei, director of the Meta Film Festival Dubai.

During the panel discussion on Women in Cinema from the UAE, the experts engaged in a meaningful conversation about the challenges faced by women in the film industry. One of the major issues discussed was gender parity and pay gaps. It was highlighted that these problems are not limited to the UAE but exist in the film industry worldwide.We should be living in a world where such issues need not even come for discussion – said Buthenia Kazim.Women are often underrepresented in the film industry, both on-screen and behind the scenes. For example, there may be fewer opportunities for women to direct or produce films, or women may not be given the same opportunities to tell their stories and have their voices heard. Line producer Mini Sarma added that it took her three months to get acceptance from her role as Production head during her stint in Malaysia, but in the end she came out with flying colours.

Moreover, the panelists discussed the need for more representation of women in different roles in the industry. They emphasised the importance of creating a more inclusive and diverse environment where women are given equal opportunities to showcase their talent and creativity. Additionally, the panelists discussed the importance of breaking down gender stereotypes and biases. The industry needs to move beyond traditional gender roles and allow women to take on different roles, including directing and producing.

The panel discussion on Women in Cinema from the UAE held in Dubai was a significant event that brought together experts and professionals from the film industry. The discussion was organized by media personality Ms. Manju Ramanan under the aegis of the Consulate General of India in Dubai. Bollywood producer Rajan Lall and Consul Shri Bijendar Singh inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. Consul, Shri Bijendar Singh, conveyed his support for the event and emphasised the need for such events to identify and address the challenges faced by women in cinema. Following the discussion, there was a networking session and an Iftar, providing an opportunity for participants to network and build relationships. The event was a successful and important initiative that shed light on the challenges faced by women in the film industry and provided a platform for discussion and action.