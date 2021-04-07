Pandemic is not over and there is no scope for complacency: Health Minister

AMN

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the pandemic is not over and there is no scope for complacency. In a tweet, he said, on World Health Day 2021 infuse greater zeal to unite to fight Corona, get vaccinated on your turn and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour scrupulously.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, let today serve as the perfect reminder to check up on yourself. He said, on World Health Day, remember the golden rule of Eating Right, Keeping Fit to nurture the only wealth that truly matters.