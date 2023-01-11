Pakistan’s Election Commission issues bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, the Election Commission has issued bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other party members including Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in cases related to the contempt of the electoral body. During yesterday’s (January 10) hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected the pleas of PTI leaders seeking an exemption from physical appearance before the commission. The Election Commission issued arrest warrants against surety bonds of 50 thousand rupees each. The four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani passed the order and adjourned the hearing till January 17.