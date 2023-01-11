FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2023 09:06:02      انڈین آواز

Pakistan’s Election Commission issues bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, the Election Commission has issued bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other party members including Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in cases related to the contempt of the electoral body. During yesterday’s (January 10) hearing, the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected the pleas of PTI leaders seeking an exemption from physical appearance before the commission. The Election Commission issued arrest warrants against surety bonds of 50 thousand rupees each. The four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani passed the order and adjourned the hearing till January 17.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart