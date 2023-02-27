इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2023 09:52:39      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan’s economic crisis affects its healthcare system, patients struggle for essential medicines

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan has badly hit the healthcare system where patients have been struggling for essential medicines. The lack of forex reserves in the country has affected Pakistan’s capacity to import the required medicines.

As a result, local pharmaceutical manufacturers have been forced to slash their production as patients suffer in hospitals. As per Pakistan media reports, the operation theatres are left with less than two-week stock of anaesthetics needed for sensitive surgeries, including for heart, cancer and kidney.

The drug makers have blamed the financial system for the crisis in the healthcare system by claiming that commercial banks are not issuing new Letters of Credit for their imports.

Pakistan medicine manufacturing is highly import-dependent with almost 95 per cent of the drugs requiring raw materials from other nations, including India. The drug manufacturing industry has said that the cost of making drugs is constantly increasing due to rising fuel costs, transportation charges and the sharp devaluation of the Pakistani rupee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر رائے پور میں اختتام پذیر

انڈین نیشنل کانگریس کا 85 واں مکمل اجلاس آج چھتیس گڑھ کے شہر ر ...

دلّی کے نائب وزیر اعلیٰ منیش سسودیا گرفتار

مرکزی تفتیشی بیورو نے دلّی کے نائب وزیر اعلیٰ منیش سسودیا کو ...

وزیر اعظم نے کہا کہ یو پی آئی اور ای-سنجیونی اَیپس، عام آدمی کی زندگی کو آسان بنانے میں بہت مددگار ثابت ہوئی ہیں

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے لوگوں سے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ وہ بھارت ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

@Powered By: Logicsart