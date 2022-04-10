Pakistan: ‘We will not take revenge,’ says Shahbaz Sharif after Imran Khan’s ouster

ISLAMABAD

Joint opposition prime ministerial candidate and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said that the joint Opposition — once it forms a government in the Centre — would not take revenge against their political opponents.

“…we thank everyone for their sacrifices, and now, once again, a Pakistan based on Constitution and law is about to come into existence,” the PML-N president told the National Assembly after Imran Khan’s ouster from the Prime Minister’s Office, hoping that the alliance moves the country towards progress.

Shahbaz said this might be the first time in Pakistan that the country’s daughters and sisters were sent to prison, but he maintained that he wanted to forget the past and move forward.

“When the time comes, we will speak in detail, but we want to heal the wounds of the nation; we will not send innocent people to jails, and we will not take revenge,” Shabaz said, noting that the law will take its course without interference

“Neither I, nor Bilawal, and nor will Maulana Fazlur Rehman will interfere. Law will be upheld and we will respect the judiciary,” Shahbaz said, thanking Sadiq for chairing the historic session.

“Jab apna qafla azm o yakeen se niklay ga, jahan se chahen ge rasta wohi se niklay ga, watan ki mitti airian ragrne day, mujhe yaqeen hai chashman yaheen se niklayga,” Shahbaz concluded.

In a historic first for Pakistan, Imran Khan was ousted as the prime minister of Pakistan from office through a no-confidence motion after the NA debated on the matter for more than 12 hours and the political situation in the country took a critical turn.

The session was chaired by Ayaz Sadiq — a member of the panel of chairs — after speaker Asad Qasier resigned from his post.

“174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution, consequently the resolution for the vote on no-confidence against Mr Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan, has been passed by a majority,” Ayaz Sadiq announced after the process of voting was completed.

‘We’ve made history’: Bilawal

“I would like to congratulate the whole nation and this House, as for the first time in the history of the country, a no-confidence motion has succeeded and we have made history,” said Bilawal.

Speaking on the occasion, the PPP chairman recalled what had happened on April 10, adding that on this day, the country approved the 1973 Constitution.

“On April 10, 1986, Benazir Bhutto ended her self-imposed exile and arrived in Lahore to launch her struggle against Ziaul haq,” said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said that on April 10, 2022, the person who was declared “selected” by the Opposition and proved himself to be an “undemocratic burden” on the country saw the end of his rule.

“Today, on April 20, 2022, we welcome [you] back to the purana Pakistan,” said Bilawal.

The lawmaker from Larkana said that he had joined the National Assembly only three to four years ago, adding that whatever he has learned during this time is probably more than he had learnt throughout his life.

“I have a message for the Pakistani youth that they should never give up on their dreams as nothing is impossible. Democracy is the best revenge,” said Bilawal.