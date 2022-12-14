Pakistan wants to sabotage peace & create turmoil: J&K Director General of Police

AMN/ WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said, there is peace in the entire Union Territory but Pakistan wants to sabotage peace and create turmoil.

He said, Pak, sponsored terrorists were trying to infiltrate J&K but security agencies are on the alert and will foil all such sinister designs of Pakistan. The DGP was interacting with the media after inaugurating the Model Police Station at Loran in border District Poonch today. He said Pakistan wants to revive terrorism in J&K but Police and security agencies are on their toes to thwart any such incident.