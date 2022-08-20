FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan Wants permanent peace with India; war never an option says Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan wants to have “permanent peace” with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either of the countries to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, who had called on him in Islamabad, reported The Express Tribune.

“A just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people is indispensable for peace and stability in the region,” said PM Shehbaz.

He stressed that the international community has to play a facilitative role in this regard, as it is essential for durable peace in South Asia, reported The Express Tribune.

“We want permanent peace with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either of the countries,” he was quoted as saying in another report.

Relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

However, the ties between the two countries nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

