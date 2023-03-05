इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 09:42:30      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan trying to push more terrorists, narcotics and weapons to revive terrorism in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said yesterday that Pakistan is trying to push more terrorists, drugs and weapons into J&K, where the graph of militancy is on decline with security agencies determined to finish terrorism.

The Top Cop of J&K Police termed the recovery of seven kilograms of heroin, over two crore rupees and arms and ammunition from a house of a notorious drug peddler near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday as a “big success”.

He said, the security forces are working comprehensively to dismantle the entire support structure of terrorism in the UT. Mr.Singh said that the police have checked the infiltration of terrorists through underground tunnels and overground channels, but Pakistan is still making continuous efforts to push the terrorists in large numbers into this side.

He also said the infiltration bids are made to fill the terrorists ranks and upscale the graph of terrorism which is on decline. However, police along with other security agencies are on alert to thwart any attempt to disrupt peace and determined to finish terrorism from J&K, added Mr. Singh.

The Police Chief said besides pushing terrorists, Pakistan is also involved in smuggling of drugs and weapons into this side. He said strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the UT.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

انکم ٹیکس ریٹرن سے متعلق چند ضروری باتیں

جاوید اخترسنٹرل بورڈ آف ڈائریکٹ ٹیکسز(سی بی ڈی ٹی) نے مالی سا ...

دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان

2024 تک دنیا بھر میں معاشی ترقی کی رفتار سست رہنے کے امکان ا ...

صحت و غذائیت میں کمی بچوں کی تعلیمی استعداد متاثر کرتی ہے- Education

بچے ایک ایسے ماحول کے حق دار ہیں جہاں وہ اپنی پوری صلاحیتوں س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart