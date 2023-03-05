Pakistan trying to push more terrorists, narcotics and weapons to revive terrorism in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said yesterday that Pakistan is trying to push more terrorists, drugs and weapons into J&K, where the graph of militancy is on decline with security agencies determined to finish terrorism.

The Top Cop of J&K Police termed the recovery of seven kilograms of heroin, over two crore rupees and arms and ammunition from a house of a notorious drug peddler near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday as a “big success”.

He said, the security forces are working comprehensively to dismantle the entire support structure of terrorism in the UT. Mr.Singh said that the police have checked the infiltration of terrorists through underground tunnels and overground channels, but Pakistan is still making continuous efforts to push the terrorists in large numbers into this side.

He also said the infiltration bids are made to fill the terrorists ranks and upscale the graph of terrorism which is on decline. However, police along with other security agencies are on alert to thwart any attempt to disrupt peace and determined to finish terrorism from J&K, added Mr. Singh.

The Police Chief said besides pushing terrorists, Pakistan is also involved in smuggling of drugs and weapons into this side. He said strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the UT.