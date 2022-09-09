Pakistan trade body asks its government to allow import of cotton from India

WEB DESK

Pakistan Textile Exporters Association has proposed its government to allow the import of cotton from India due to the dire condition of the textile industry in the country following devastating floods.

Pakistan government formed a committee on Wednesday to negotiate with seed companies and facilitate them to introduce state-of-the-art cotton seeds into the local market.

This decision on forming a committee was reached during a key meeting to consult with stakeholders and review proposals for the enhancement of yield and area of cotton crops.

Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had said that international agencies have approached the country’s government to allow imports from India through the Wagah border.