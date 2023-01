WEB DESK

Pakistan suffered nationwide power outages this morning, January 23, due to a major breakdown of the national grid. Outages were reported in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar, affecting factories, hospitals, and schools.

The power ministry issued a statement saying that work was ongoing to revive the system. Pakistan’s power sector is under heavy debt, and inadequate investment in the infrastructure has resulted in frequent breakdowns in the power grid.