Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif lambasts President Alvi for anti-govt views

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed President Arif Alvi letter regarding the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections as a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) press release which is “blatantly partisan in nature” and supports the Imran Khan-led party’s “one-sided and anti-government” views.

The Pakistan Prime Minister, in his letter on Sunday, stated that the President’s letter to him was one-sided and held anti-government views, Geo News reported.

“You openly express anti-government views and your letter was not reflective of the president’s constitutional role and this is what you’re constantly doing,” wrote the Premier, Geo News reported.

On Friday, the president asked the PM to direct federal and provincial authorities to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court to “avoid further complications”.

In his letter, Alvi also mentioned the “use of disproportionate force” by authorities against politicians, political workers, and journalists.

In a five-page strongly worded reply today, PM Shehbaz stated that Alvi’s letter was “blatantly partisan” and in parts read like “a press release of the opposition political party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) whose one-sided, anti-government views you continue to openly espouse, notwithstanding your constitutional oath/office of President”.

