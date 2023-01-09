FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan secures $8bn flood aid pledges at Geneva moot

Published On:

WEB DESK

GENEVA: Pakistan has secured pledges worth $8 billion to aid its climate rebuilding effort in response to the country’s flood appeal.

Pakistan faces economic distress after the deadly floods wreaked havoc on the country, which killed at least 1,700 and caused damages worth over $16 billion — half of which Islamabad is financing through its resources.

The pledges came on Monday after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched an $8 billion flood aid appeal at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva, aimed at helping the country overcome the devastation caused due to the cataclysmic floods.

World Bank and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) pledged over $6 billion to Pakistan to aid its climate rebuilding effort in response to the country’s $8 billion flood appeal.

The IsDB has pledged $4.2 billion over the next three years to Pakistan and World Bank $2 billion, while the United States, China and other nations have also announced support.

Pakistan is in dire want of $8 billion from world donors during the next three years to shore up the country’s economy that was mostly laid to waste by extreme floods from June to October 2022, PM Shehbaz said in Geneva.

Officials from some 40 countries as well as private donors and international financial institutions have gathered in Geneva as Islamabad seeks support in what is expected to be a major test case for who pays for climate disasters.

