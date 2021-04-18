Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid spike in 2021 with over 6,000 cases

AMN / WEB DESK
Pakistan today reported its highest single-day coronavirus spike this year with over 6,000 cases and about 149 deaths, as the country struggled to speed up its vaccination programme. The previous highest surge was recorded last year on June 20 when the country reported 6,825 infections and 153 deaths.
As the new cases shot up, the government announced that it will start vaccinating people in the 50-59 age group from April 21. Previously, the immunisation drive was restricted to people above 60 years.