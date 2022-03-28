FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan: PM Imran Khan’s aide Shahzain Bugti quits cabinet

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a setback to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, a cabinet member belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) ally Jamoori Watan Party has resigned a day before no-confidence vote. Shahzain Bugti, who was serving as a Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on harmony and reconciliation in Balochistan, has resigned and joined the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a political front opposing the Imran Khan regime.

Shahzain Bugti is the grandson of Akbar Bugti, a prominent leader of the Baloch movement who was killed by the Pakistan Army in 2006 in Balochistan’s Kohlu town.

Meanwhile, over 50 federal and provincial ministers have reportedly gone missing as the cricketer-turned-politician faces the crucial no-confidence motion.

The resignation by an ally came moments before the crucial rally by Imran Khan in Islamabad. The rally is being seen as a show of strength by the prime minister day before the assembly takes no-confidence filed against the PTI government.

