Pakistan: PM Imran Khan won’t resign from office despite losing majority in National Assembly

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he would not resign from office despite losing the majority in the National Assembly. Speaking to a private news channel yesterday, Mr Khan said that the establishment had given him three options – no confidence motion, resignation or fresh elections.

Pakistan Prime Minister said, he will come up with another surprise tomorrow when the National Assembly meets to vote on the no trust motion. Mr Khan said, the Opposition would not be able to run the government with the people who have left him, adding that it would be better if early elections are held. Reiterating that no confidence motion is a major international conspiracy, he said that the letter sent by a foreign country had said that until he is in power, bilateral ties cannot move ahead.