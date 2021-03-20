Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Dr Faisal Sultan, his aide on health, confirmed on Twitter.

The news comes two days after the premier received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. His diagnosis was also later confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

At the time he had appealed to the nation to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amid an intensifying third wave, his office quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services clarified that the premier was not “fully vaccinated” when he contracted the virus.

“He only got the first dose merely two days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Antibodies develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of 2-dose Covid vaccines,” it said.

PM Imran, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meetings lately, including attending a security conference held in Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people.

He addressed the conference without wearing a mask, and attended another gathering to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in a similar fashion on Thursday.

