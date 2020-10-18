Pakistan: PM Imran hits back at Nawaz for ‘maligning’ Army

AGENCIES

PAKSITAN Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday hit back at former premier Nawaz Sharif for what he said maligning the top army leadership, saying the PML-N supremo himself was launched into politics through the help of the military establishment.

His remarks came during an animated address to a convention in Islamabad, in which he dismissed opposition’s power show of yesterday in Gujranwala as a “circus”.

Commenting on the speech given by Nawaz during the opposition rally, Prime Minister Imran said the PML-N leader was using inappropriate “language” against the army and ISI chiefs at a time when Pakistani soldiers were constantly sacrificing their lives for the nation.

The premier while describing the prevailing geopolitical scenario said the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hated Pakistan and Muslims “more than any other Indian government in the history of the subcontinent”.