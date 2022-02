AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan Opposition leaders have slammed the Imran Khan government for poor economic condition of the country. PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that the government, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)- Niazi nexus has deteriorated the economic situation of the country. Shahbaz talked about the “corruption of the incumbent government” and said that the nation will hold the government accountable for the looted money.