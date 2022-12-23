FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan: One cop killed, several injured in Islamabad suicide attack

AMN / WEB DESK

At least three people including one cop was killed and several injured on Friday in a suicide attack in the Islamabad the Capital of Pakistan, according to Pakmedia reports .

Deputy Inspector General Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha told the media that the law enforcement agency has cordoned of the area after the explosion.

Addressing the media at the blast site, DIG Chattha said that members of the Eagle Squad stopped a suspicious taxi for checking when the suicide attacker detonated himself.

The DIG said that the attacker blew himself after he came back in his car. He added that a women and man were in the taxi when the explosion occurred.

“Police personnel saved Islamabad from a major disaster with courage and presence of mind,” said DIG Chattha. He added that four cops were injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Khalid Masood that they have received 10 injured. He added that apart from the deadcop, two other dead bodies had arrived at the hospital.

Pak Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while terming the man and woman terrorists , said that they had plans to attack a “high value target”.

The security czar of the country said that the attackers had come in a car as they planned to enter an important building such as the Parliament House, Supreme Court, Prime Minister House, PTV, and high courts. He added had the car not been stopped then there would have been many casualties.

“This would have been a shame for our country if the attack had taken place at a high-value building or Red Zone area,” he added.

Sanaullah said that security forces were on high alert after the Bannu incident and Islamabad is always on alert.

