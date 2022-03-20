FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan: No-trust motion against PM Imran Khan on March 25

AMN

In Pakistan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the session of the lower house to deliberate on the opposition’s no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan on 25th of this month. According to a notification issued from the National Assembly Secretariat today, the session will convene on Friday next week. It was summoned after the joint opposition made the requisition for it under Article 54 of the Constitution along with the submission of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister on March 8. After the National Assembly is in session, the rules of procedure dictate that the secretary will circulate a notice for a no-confidence resolution, which will be moved on the next working day.

