Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz appointed as PML-N senior vice president

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed his niece Maryam Nawaz as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior vice-president.

She has also been asked to reshuffle the party for the better, according to pak media reports.

Issuing the notification which was signed by PM Shehbaz, the information minister said that the prime minister has announced the organisational decision of the party.

“Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif as “Senior Vice President” with immediate effect,” stated the notification.