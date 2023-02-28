Pakistan made little progress in eliminating terrorist organisations: US

The US has said that Pakistan has made meagre progress in its pledge to dismantle all terrorist organisations without delay or discrimination. In a report on ‘Country Reports on Terrorism 2021: Pakistan’, the US Bureau of Counterterrorism says, Pakistan experienced significant terrorist activity in 2021. The reports says, number of attacks and casualties was higher than in 2020, according to Major terrorist groups that focused on conducting attacks in Pakistan. These included Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the Balochistan Liberation Army, and ISISK.