Pakistan: Lahore HC directs police to stop operation outside Imran Khan residence

AMN / WEB DESK

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed police to stop operation at Zaman Park, the former prime minister Imran Khan’s residencetill 10am tomorrow (March 16).

LHC’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, while hearing a petition filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry seeking to stop the “atrocities” outside Zaman Park, passed these orders.

Earlier, the court had instructed Punjab Inspector General Usman Anwar, the provincial chief secretary and Islamabad police (operations) head to appear in court by 3pm.

Latest developments:

  • Lahore High Court directs police to stop operation outside Zaman Park till 10am tomorrow
  • PTI workers celebrate outside Zaman Park as law enforcement agencies pull back
  • Police say operation halted to accommodate PSL
  • Islamabad High Court reserves verdict seeking cancellation of Imran’s arrest warrants
  • Clashes reported between police and PTI supporters
  • Imran says the real intent behind arrest is to “abduct and assassinate” him
  • Former prime minister pins hope on establishment and judiciary to “end this farce”
  • Punjab police chief says 54 policemen “seriously injured”

On Wednesday morning, Islamabad Police, backed by Punjab Police and Rangers resumed efforts — which began on Tuesday — to arrest the ex-premier in connection with the Toshkhana case. Imran has skipped indictment several times, which led to the judge issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for him.

However, they were met with strong resistance from PTI workers, who pelted stones at them. The police responded with volleys of tear gas.

After an hours-long back and forth — described by international media as “pitched battles” — the personnel pulled back to Mall Road, from where they cleared out. Dawn.com’s correspondent at the scene confirmed the developments.

