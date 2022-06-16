Pakistan is continuously trying to ferment trouble in India: Rajnath Singh

@rajnathsingh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that Pakistan is continuously trying to ferment trouble in India, but our Armed Forces have been successfully thwarting its nefarious designs.

Addressing Jawans in Baramulla Cantonment on the first day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Defence Minister said, Pakistan has its policy of bleeding India with thousands of cuts, but our Armed Forces are the protective shield because of which they themselves get cut. He said that the security forces are working in tandem in Jammu and Kashmir to eradicate terrorism.

The Minister mentioned that India believes in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, saying India has never attacked or encroached upon any country. He said that the nation is indebted to the services and sacrifices of our security forces for safeguarding our nation.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh arrived in Srinagar for the two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He is travelling to the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir to assess the overall security situation.

Senior commanders of the Army will brief him about the overall security situation in the hinterland as well as along the Line of Control. He will visit Jammu tomorrow to attend the 200th Anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh’s ‘Rajyabhishek Ceremony’.