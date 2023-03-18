Pakistan: Imran Khans’s arrest warrants cancelled after he attended court amid chaos, clashes

No indictment as clashes between police, PTI workers mar court proceedings; hearing adjourned till March 30; police carry out operation in Zaman Park.

In a new development Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest warrants in Toshakhana case were cancelled on Saturday as Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal allowed him to leave after marking his attendance due to clashes between Islamabad Police and PTI workers outside the Judicial Complex.

The hearing was adjourned till March 30 (Thursday) due to the turbulence and chaos witnessed today, with the judge ordering Imran to appear in personal capacity in the next hearing.

LATEST DEVELOPMENT

Judge cancels Imran’s arrest warrants and summons him on March 30

Judge allows Imran to go back after giving signature outside Judicial Complex

Imran alleges he is waiting outside Judicial Complex and not being allowed to enter

Police and PTI accuse each other of shelling

Imran outside Islamabad Judicial Complex with motorcade of party workers

Sanaullah says ‘bomb-making’ material recovered from Zaman Park house

Police enter Zaman Park residence as structures in and outside premises dismantled

PTI petitions court against denial of entry of party members to judicial complex

Ex-premier claims govt intends to arrest him and bar him from leading election drive, calls it a part of “London plan’



Meanwhile, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Ary News from the Islamabad High Court that “all legal process [for the signature] has been completed” and said that Imran was departing from the Judicial Complex.

Qureshi also strongly criticised the Punjab and Islamabad police forces for their actions against the PTI.

As Imran and his motorcade earlier reached outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, he alleged that he was not being allowed to enter the court’s premises.

In an audio message released to the media, Imran said: “I am waiting outside the [judicial complex’s] door for 15 minutes and am fully trying to enter but they’ve done teargas [shelling] and erected checkpoints and it seems they don’t want that I reach here.”