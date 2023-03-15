इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2023 02:49:50      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: Imran Khan’s party claims Zaman Park ‘under extreme attack’ by Police

Imran Khan’s PTI on Wednesday alleged that party chief Zaman Park residence in Lahore was “under extreme attack” as it posted footage of armed law enforcement personnel opening fire.

In a tweet from its official account posted at 11:48am today, PTI shared a video alleging “open firing by Rangers and Police”, without specifying when the video was filmed.

  • PTI says Zaman Park under “extreme attack”
  • Clashes reported between police and PTI supporters
  • Police retreat to Mall Road after making another push towards Imran’s residence with armoured vehicles
  • Imran says the real intent behind arrest is to “abduct and assassinate” him
  • Former prime minister pins hope on establishment and judiciary to “end this farce”
  • Islamabad High Court takes up plea against Imran’s arrest warrants, asks PTI to remove objections from the petition
  • Punjab police chief says 54 policemen “seriously injured”

It added that Zaman Park is “under extreme attack”. The footage was not independently verified by Pak media.

The stalemate between PTI supporters and security personnel continued for a second consecutive day today while the police and Rangers made a fresh attempt to arrest the ex-premier in connection with the Toshkhana case.

As per Geo News, the police and rangers have reached the residence of the PTI leader at Zaman Park. The development came after police fired teargas in the area to disperse the PTI workers.

So far, the police have arrested at least 10 PTI workers from the area.

On the other hand, hospital sources told Geo News that at least 54 cops and eight citizens have been injured in the clashes that have been on going since yesterday.

PTI supporters clashed repeatedly with police overnight while he remained holed up in his Zaman Park residence, defying attempts to arrest him. Meanwhile, the law enforcers had also arrested the PTI workers.

Police fought pitched battles with supporters of Khan’s PTI near his residence throughout the night, firing fusillades of teargas and dodging rocks thrown by angry crowds.

The police action to implement court orders started on Tuesday when a heavy contingent surrounded the area, however, a charged crowd denied the law enforcers any opportunity to arrest their leader.

Earlier, in an address to the nation via video link, Imran said that the “hope lies with the courts and establishment” in ending this “farce” as law enforcement agencies made another push to enter the former prime minister’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) took up PTI’s plea seeking the cancellation of arrest warrants issued for Imran in the Toshakhana case.

The party had filed the petition after police and PTI workers had come face to face outside Zaman Park a day earlier. The petition was taken up by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

On Monday, an Islamabad district and sessions court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chief after his persistent absences in the Toshakhana reference. It had also instructed the police to arrest the former prime minister and present him in court by March 18.

