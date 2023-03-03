इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2023 10:24:05      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: Imran Khan Ready to talk to army chief ‘for betterment of country’

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan Former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said he was ready to talk to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir “for the betterment of the country”, saying he has “no quarrel with the establishment”.

Talking to media persons in Lahore, he talked about politics, his relations with the military, his frustration with retired army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and why he chose not to fly to Islamabad for court hearings besides other issues.

When asked why he was not speaking to the “establishment” — a euphemism for the military — he said he never had a quarrel with the establishment, and it was Gen Bajwa that “stabbed me in the back”.

He added that even after he lost his government, he spoke to Gen Bajwa for the betterment of the country. “But it was General Bajwa who wanted to crush me,” he said. “But if anyone thinks that I will bend the knee, that cannot happen.”

Imran also criticised the retired general for “delivering a speech against Russia” and demanded that he be “court-martialed for this speech”.

“I am willing to speak to the establishment even now — for the betterment of the country — but if no one is willing to talk, what can I do?” he asked.

Commenting on the alleged threats to his life, according the Dawn, the former premier said a video recording of his was being kept abroad. He has previously referred to the recording which, according to him, contains the names of the “conspirators”. He had said it would be made public if anything happened to him.

At one point in today’s conversation, Imran revealed why he chose to travel to Islamabad for court hearings by road.

He said he got word that there were plans to arrest him from the airport and take him to Balochistan. “I am in danger from those who are supposed to protect me,” Imran said.

