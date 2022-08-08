Pakistan: Gunmen shot dead 4 people including two Policemen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

AMN / WEB DESK

Unidentified gunmen shot dead four people including two Police personnel in an attack targeting a provincial lawmaker on Saturday. Local Police told to media that the assault took place in the Maidan area of the Lower Dir district of conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Police said, among those killed were the nephew and brother of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party lawmaker, who was returning home after attending a funeral late Saturday. Another party lawmaker was wounded in the attack along with three others and was hospitalized in the provincial capital of Peshawar.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Malik Liaqat was returning home after attending a funeral at Nagotal Maidan on Saturday night when unknown assailants peppered his vehicle with bullets.

Jehan Alam, brother of Malik Liaqat, Yasir, his nephew, police constable Naseer and Levies sepoy Bacha Rawan died on the spot.

Besides the MPA, his aide Muhammad Shuiab, Huzaifa and Shakireen were seriously injured.

Law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area after the attack. The suspects, taking advantage of the dark, managed to flee.