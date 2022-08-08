FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Aug 2022 11:30:42      انڈین آواز

Pakistan: Gunmen shot dead 4 people including two Policemen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Unidentified gunmen shot dead four people including two Police personnel in an attack targeting a provincial lawmaker on Saturday. Local Police told to media that the assault took place in the Maidan area of the Lower Dir district of conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Police said, among those killed were the nephew and brother of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party lawmaker, who was returning home after attending a funeral late Saturday. Another party lawmaker was wounded in the attack along with three others and was hospitalized in the provincial capital of Peshawar.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Malik Liaqat was returning home after attending a funeral at Nagotal Maidan on Saturday night when unknown assailants peppered his vehicle with bullets.

Jehan Alam, brother of Malik Liaqat, Yasir, his nephew, police constable Naseer and Levies sepoy Bacha Rawan died on the spot.

Besides the MPA, his aide Muhammad Shuiab, Huzaifa and Shakireen were seriously injured.

Law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area after the attack. The suspects, taking advantage of the dark, managed to flee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India beat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

SPORTS DESK India defeated West Indies by 88 runs in the fifth and final T20 International to win the five- ...

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win Gold in their respective events

At Commonwealth Games 22 in Birmingham, PV Sindhu won a gold medal after defeating Canada's Michelle Li in the ...

Chess Olympiad; Sasikiran, Erigaisi  record  victories as India beat Brazil

Harpal  Singh  Bedi Mamallapuram , 7 August :  Krishnan Sasikiran and Arjun Erigaisi’s  scored facile ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart