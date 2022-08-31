Pakistan floods ‘worst in country’s history’, says PM Shehbaz

Web Desk

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday said that Devastating floods affecting more than 33 million people were “the worst in the history of Pakistan”.

“The damage to our infrastructure is vast and is spread all over Pakistan,” he told reporters at a briefing detailing the government’s relief and rehabilitation efforts.

More than 1,100 people have died since June in flooding caused by record monsoon rains that have left more than a third of the country under water, according to officials.

Sharif said it would cost at least $10 billion to repair damaged infrastructure and provide aid to those affected, and appealed for international assistance.

“I want to give my solemn pledge and solemn commitment… every penny will be spent in a very transparent fashion. Every penny will reach the needy,” he said.

UAE establishes air bridge to transport relief aid to flood-stricken Pakistan

Web Desk

The United Arab Emirates has established an air bridge of humanitarian assistance to transport relief aid and shelter materials for those affected by torrential rains and floods in Pakistan.

UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi said the bridge was established at the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

US to provide additional $30m to Pakistan

Web Desk

The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Tuesday announced an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.

According to a statement released by the US Embassy and Consulates: “Pakistan government has declared the floods a national emergency, with 66 districts declared to be ‘calamity hit’.”

“In response to the Pakistani government’s request for assistance, the United States will prioritise urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance.

“This support will save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities. The United States will continue to monitor the crisis in close coordination with local partners and Pakistani authorities,” the statement read.

It should be noted that a USAID disaster management specialist arrived in Pakistan on August 29 to assess the impact of the floods and intensify coordination with partners on response efforts.