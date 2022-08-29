FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Aug 2022 06:35:36      انڈین آواز

Pakistan Floods: Over 1000 died, millions displaced across country

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Govt Seeks International Help

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan declares national emergency after devastating floods kill nearly 1,000 people and leave more than 30 million “badly affected” as monsoon rains continue.

Over one thousand people have died and millions have been displaced in the flood that has wreaked havoc across Pakistan.

Pakistan National Disaster Management Authority said the monsoon rains have killed 119 people in the last 24 hours. In the north-west of the country, thousands of people fled their homes after rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province burst their banks, causing powerful flash floods.

The province of Sindh in the south-east of the country has also been badly affected, with thousands displaced from their homes.

After visiting flood-hit areas, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the magnitude of the calamity is bigger than expected.

Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa’s video message after spending the day on the ground running the Pakistan Army’s flood relief strategy. The COAS also appealed for citizens, friendly countries and overseas Pakistanis to come forward to help their brothers in need.

Evacuations continue
Today morning, Pakistan Army aviation helicopters flew four sorties to rescue stranded people.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 110 stranded people have been evacuated from Khawazakhela to Kanju Cantonment, Swat.

“These stranded people are being provided meals and necessary medical care,” ISPR said in a statement.

Stranded people who are struck at a mountaintop in Kumrat will be evacuated by army helicopters especially flown from Kamju cantonment Swat as soon as the weather permits, it added.

Hours later, ISPR said the first team of Pakistan Army troops had reached the Khana Bodosh site where these families were struck. “The follow-up army troops have crossed Barikot. Pakistan army aviation helicopters have flown and are on their way to the location,” it added in a statement.

ISPR also shared contact details of a Flood Relief Control Centre established by the Dir Scouts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 33 as India beat Pakistan by five wickets in Asia Cup India won comfo ...

Durand  Football: Late  strikes help TRAU overpower Army Red 2-1

Harpal Singh Bedi Imphal, 28 August: Local  club  Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU)&nbs ...

Durand  Football: Kerala Blasters overwhelm North East United for their first win  

Harpal Singh Bedi Guwahati, 27 August: Kerala Blasters overwhelmed North East United FC (NEUFC) 3-0 to reco ...

خبرنامہ

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

بین الاقوامی مالیاتی فنڈ کی ٹیم سری لنکا کے حکام کے ساتھ تبادلہ خیال جاری رکھنے کی غرض سے کولمبو جائے گی

بین الاقوامی مالیاتی فنڈ کی ٹیم، سری لنکا کے حکام کے ساتھاقت ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart