Pakistan Floods: Over 1000 died, millions displaced across country

Govt Seeks International Help

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan declares national emergency after devastating floods kill nearly 1,000 people and leave more than 30 million “badly affected” as monsoon rains continue.

Over one thousand people have died and millions have been displaced in the flood that has wreaked havoc across Pakistan.

Pakistan National Disaster Management Authority said the monsoon rains have killed 119 people in the last 24 hours. In the north-west of the country, thousands of people fled their homes after rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province burst their banks, causing powerful flash floods.

The province of Sindh in the south-east of the country has also been badly affected, with thousands displaced from their homes.

After visiting flood-hit areas, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the magnitude of the calamity is bigger than expected.

Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa’s video message after spending the day on the ground running the Pakistan Army’s flood relief strategy. The COAS also appealed for citizens, friendly countries and overseas Pakistanis to come forward to help their brothers in need.

Evacuations continue

Today morning, Pakistan Army aviation helicopters flew four sorties to rescue stranded people.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 110 stranded people have been evacuated from Khawazakhela to Kanju Cantonment, Swat.

“These stranded people are being provided meals and necessary medical care,” ISPR said in a statement.

Stranded people who are struck at a mountaintop in Kumrat will be evacuated by army helicopters especially flown from Kamju cantonment Swat as soon as the weather permits, it added.

Hours later, ISPR said the first team of Pakistan Army troops had reached the Khana Bodosh site where these families were struck. “The follow-up army troops have crossed Barikot. Pakistan army aviation helicopters have flown and are on their way to the location,” it added in a statement.

ISPR also shared contact details of a Flood Relief Control Centre established by the Dir Scouts.