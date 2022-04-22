Pakistan, European Commission agree to bolster relations

WEB DESK

Pakistan and European Commission Friday agreed to bolster ties, intensify investment and trade cooperation, and enhance mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

The development came during President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in ISLAMABAD.

The European Commission’s president congratulated Shehbaz on assuming the office of the prime minister and underlined the body’s desire to further strengthen its bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

Shehbaz was elected as the 23rd premier of Pakistan on April 11 after the ouster of PTI chairman Imran Khan from the office of the prime minister through a no-confidence vote.

The prime minister expressed his thanks for the felicitations and stated that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with the European Union, which were based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity and development.

PM Shehbaz highlighted the importance of closer trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the EU.