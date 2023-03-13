Pakistan Election Commission postpones by-polls on 37 National Assembly seats

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday postponed by-polls on 37 National Assembly seats, scheduled for 16th of this month in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad, in compliance with the orders issued by various courts.

By-polls were scheduled to be held on over 60 National Assembly seats this month. ECP had said that all pending elections for the NA seats would be held this month.

The National Assembly seats fell vacant as the electoral watchdog de-notified Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehrike-e-Insaf lawmakers after Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted their resignations.

More than 120 MNAs belonging to the PTI tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan’s government was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April last year.