Pakistan: Death toll from torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan rises to 15

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, the death toll from torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan last evening rose to 15 as heavy downpour continued to batter several districts, destroying houses and damaging infrastructure.

Officials said that the recent deaths were reported in Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Kohlu, Naushki and Lasbela where rainfall over the past 24 hours caused flash floods.

Local media reported that heavy rainfall in catchment areas of streams was resulting in floods in different areas, however, the district still remained cut-off from other areas due to damage to roads and bridges.

Earlier, media reports that that some 13,000 houses have been fully destroyed or partially damaged in Balochistan, which recorded the highest death toll, followed by Sindh including Pakistan’s biggest city Karachi.