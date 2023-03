AMN

A court in Pakistan has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Imran Khan in a case related to alleged threats made to a woman judge.

Islamabad-based judicial magistrate Malik Aman presiding over the hearing rejected a plea by Khan’s counsel to grant him exemption from in-person appearance. The judge issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and directed the authorities to present him before the court on April 18.