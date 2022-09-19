FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan: Court drops terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

AMN / ISLAMABAD

A Pakistan court has ordered to drop terrorism charges against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly threatening a female judge and senior police officials.

A two-judge panel of the Islamabad High Court handed down the verdict while accepting Imran Khan’s appeal to withdraw the terrorism charges. His lawyer informed him that the case would remain intact and would be tried in an ordinary court instead of an anti-terrorism court.

The charges are related to a speech by the former Pak premier in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

He had later clarified that his remarks were not meant to be a threat, but that he would take legal action against the officers.

