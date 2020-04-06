Pakistan: Coronavirus cases reach 3,277

AMN

The number of the Coronavirus cases in Pakistan today reached 3,277 with the infections in the worst-hit Punjab province approaching 1,500 despite government claims that the ongoing lockdown in the country has slowed down the spread of the virus.

Ministry of National Health Services said that 50 patients have so far died of the disease, while 257 people have recovered. Punjab recorded 1,493 cases, Sindh-881, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa-405, Gilgit-Baltistan-210, Balochistan-191, Islamabad- 82 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-15.